China Daily launches new version of app

China's leading English-language media group China Daily launched a new version of app on Monday.

With an innovative, intelligent platform, the updated app not only has new user interface design conforming to the latest mobile reading trend, but has many new features, including live streaming, more videos, more audio news, customized news recommendations as well as readers' interest graph and reading trends.

Around 10 pieces of audio news will be updated every day in the new app and registered readers will have full access to the audible reading list in the "Audio" section.

All content published on China Daily website will be available in mobile version in this new app while a new section called "Popular" is also unveiled, in which readers can both get both recommendations based on their reading habit and see a list of most-read stories and most-watched videos.

The latest version continues China Daily's decades of reporting tradition by presenting news, commentary, videos, photos, special features, in-depth reports and other quality information on China and the world.

In addition to that, the new app has a built-in English dictionary, enhanced functions such as sharing and notifications, and works seamlessly on many smartphone's operating systems.