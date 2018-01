Eight people were killed and another six injured in a highway collision in east China's Shandong Province, local authorities said Monday.

The accident happened on Sunday when a coach rear-ended a truck tractor on the expressway linking the cities of Shenyang and Haikou, according to the traffic police of Yantai City, Shandong.

The collision killed two people on the site. Another six died in hospital, the police said.

Further investigation is going on.