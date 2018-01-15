S African gov't to meet U.S. embassy over Trump's 'shithole' remarks

The South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation will on Monday meet the second-in-charge of the embassy of the United States of America in Pretoria over "disturbing" statements made by the U.S. President Donald Trump.

"The department will provide an opportunity to the Charges de Affaires (second-in-charge) to explain the statement that African countries, alongside Haiti and El Savador constitute 'shitholes' from where migrants into the United States are undesirable." Clayson Monyela, Spokesperson of the South African Department of International Relations and Cooperation, said in a statement on Sunday.

Trump said on January 11 that he would rather have more immigrants from Norway and fewer from Haiti and "shithole countries" in Africa.

Monyela said Trump made "crude and offensive statement." He said South Africa supports statements made by African ambassadors criticizing Trump.

"Africa is united in its affirmation of the dignity of the people of Africa and the African diaspora. Relations between South Africa and the United States, and between the rest of Africa and the United States, must be based on mutual respect and understanding," he said.

Trump's statements have been widely condemned in Africa and beyond. It has been criticized by governments, civil society and prominent individuals. Botswana's Foreign Minister Pelonomi Venson-Moitoi described Trump's comment as "an insult" and "racist."