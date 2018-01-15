10 mln copies exist of Xi's new book on governance

File Photo

Global circulation of President Xi Jinping's new book on governance exceeded 10 million by Friday, according to China International Publishing Group. The second volume of Xi Jinping: The Governance of China was published in November in English and Chinese versions.

The articles in the book are put into 17 topics, under which there are 99 of Xi's speeches, conversations, instructions and letters, as well as 29 photos of the leader, all of which were published between Aug 18, 2014, and Sept 29, 2017.

The book is expected to help the international community better understand China's contribution as it tries to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, as well as peace and development of mankind, the publishing group said in a statement.

The new book is going to be published in more languages.