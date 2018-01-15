LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sports

Yao Ming: Chinese Basketball Association plans to build more sports IPs

1
2018-01-15 09:04Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

The president of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA), Yao Ming, said on Saturday that CBA aims to build more high-quality sports IPs and contribute to China's sports industry.

China's sports industry hit a new high of 294 billion U.S. dollars in 2016, according to the data released during the National Sports Industry Conference in Xiamen where the former NBA star gave a speech and shared his ideas about the industry,

"While competition is the core of sports industry, CBA will bring in more quality sports competitions, or IPs," said Yao.

In addition to the CBA league, Yao and his team are working on other sports IPs, such as 3x3 basketball and China Basketball Open.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.