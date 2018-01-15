Chinese FM urges transformation, upgrade of Sino-Angolan cooperation

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) attends a joint press conference with his Angolan counterpart Manuel Domingos Augusto after their meeting in Luanda, Angola, on Jan. 14, 2018. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called for the transformation and upgrade of cooperation with Angola. (Xinhua/Wu Changwei)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday called for the transformation and upgrade of cooperation with Angola.

At a joint press conference with his Angolan counterpart, Manuel Domingos Augusto, Wang described the China-Angolan strategic partnership as a paragon and microcosm of China-Africa win-win cooperation and common development.

The Chinese minister arrived in the Angolan capital Saturday on the second leg of his four-nation Africa tour. Wang, who flew in from Rwanda, will visit Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe after Angola.

The minister said that he was delighted to visit Angola when the two countries celebrate the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations.

Over the years, Wang said, China and Angola have always treated each other sincerely as equals and supported each other as true friends. The two sides have been at the forefront of mutually beneficial cooperation between China and Africa, with China becoming Angola's largest trading partner, biggest oil export market, and largest financing source country.

Wang recalled his meeting on Saturday with Angolan President Joao Lourenco and described his discussions with Augusto as in-depth, saying the two sides need to transform and upgrade their cooperation.

The two sides have agreed to further deepen their political trust and continue supporting each other in questions concerning core interests, and open up new realms of cooperation to better benefit the two countries and their peoples, Wang said.

As Angola's trusted good, old friend, China will steadfastly support Angola's efforts in finding a development path that fits its own national conditions, the minister said.

China supports Angola's economic diversification drive and its industrialization strategy, supports the country's independent capacity-building, and its endeavor to play a more positive role in advancing Africa's peace and development causes.