CAS, ESA-developed atmospheric sounder improves severe weather forecast

2018-01-14 16:43Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Scientists have made progress in the development of a millimeter-wave atmospheric sounder that enables more effective monitoring of typhoons and other weather from space.

A statement by the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) national space science center (NSSC) said the geostationary millimeter-wave atmospheric sounder demonstrator, developed by the NSSC and the European Space Agency (ESA), has passed a review.

Geostationary millimeter-wave atmospheric sounding, to be used on Earth observation satellites, can perform real-time three-dimensional monitoring of severe weather, according to Wu Ji, an NSSC researcher.

While it is difficult for optical observation devices to "see through" clouds, millimeter-wave devices allow satellites monitor with better resolution, improving forecasts, Wu said.

This is the first substantial achievement of CAS-ESA cooperation in advanced payload technology for Earth observation.

　　

