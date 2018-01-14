LINE

New system to regulate shared bikes in E China city

The traffic authority of Nanchang, capital of east China's Jiangxi Province, has partnered with three shared bike companies to set up a credit scoring system to tackle bad cycling.

The Nanchang Traffic Management Bureau, Mobike, ofo and Hellobike agreed to share data and build a scoring system from January. Riders will receive penalty points if they break traffic rules. They may be blacklisted and banned from riding if their score becomes zero.

Shared bikes have disturbed traffic order in many places, despite their popularity among commuters.

Traffic police in Nanchang will send to the companies information on the shared bike whose rider has violated traffic rules or refused to accept penalty. The company then will identify the user and inform the police of their background data.

　　

