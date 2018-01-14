China hopes to strengthen exchanges with Rwanda: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (L) shakes hands with Rwandan President Paul Kagame during their meeting in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, on Jan. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Rwanda in various fields from governance to culture, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday.

While meeting Rwandan President Paul Kagame in Rwandan capital Kigali, Wang hailed the good relations of the two countries marked by long-time mutual understanding, trust and support.

Rwanda has found a suitable development path supported by its people, Wang said, adding that China is willing to strengthen exchanges with Rwanda on governance experience and enhance political mutual trust.

China also hopes to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with Rwanda; to enhance cultural exchanges to boost mutual understanding; and to strengthen communication and coordination to improve joint capacity of handling regional and international challenges, said Wang.

On his part, Kagame said Africa trusts China and is willing to see China playing a more important role on the continent.

The president thanked China for its support and contribution to Rwanda's development and for choosing Rwanda as the first stop of Wang's African trip, which he said has important significance for future Sino-Rwandan relations.

Wang said China will give Kagame full support to perform his duty as the rotating chairperson of the African Union, with the hope of enhancing Africa's unity and raising its global status.

He also said China expects to strengthen communication with Rwanda to ensure that the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit, to be held in China this year, become a historic event to strengthen the friendship and unity of China and Africa.

Wang, who is in Africa for his first new year trip, will also visit Angola, Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe.