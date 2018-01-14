China hopes to promote ties with Angola to new stage: FM

Angolan President Joao Lourenco (R) meets with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Luanda Jan. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Wu Changwei)

China is willing to promote bilateral relationships with Angola to a new stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday during his new year visit to the continent of Africa.

In his meeting with Angolan President Joao Lourenco in the capital of Luanda, Wang congratulated the 35th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties with Angola. He also hailed the good bilateral relations marked by long-time mutual trust, understanding and support.

China supports Angola in pursuing a development path that suits its own conditions, promoting its economic diversification strategy and enhancing its self-development capacity, Wang said.

China hopes to strengthen pragmatic cooperation with Angola, promote bilateral relationships to a new level, and expand new areas of cooperation, he said.

Wang added that China will continue to encourage Chinese enterprises to invest in and cooperate with Angola, while pointing out that the legitimate interests of Chinese enterprises should be protected according to law.

For his part, Lourenco said bilateral cooperation has borne fruitful results after 35 years since the two sides established diplomatic relations.

The president thanked China for its investment and financing support, which played a very important role in the peaceful reconstruction of post-war Angola after a 27-year civil war ended in 2002.

Lourenco expressed his hope that China will continue to support Angola in large-scale infrastructure construction, such as railway and others, and welcomed Chinese enterprises to cooperate with Angola in the fields of mining, agriculture, animal husbandry and tourism.

Angola will quicken its pace to improve investment and business environment, so as to guarantee the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises, the president said.

Wang introduced the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation summit to be held in Beijing this year, saying that China expects to strengthen communication with African friends to make the summit a historic event, and push the China-Africa comprehensive strategic partnership to new heights.

Lourenco said he was pleased to be invited to attend the forum in China.

Wang, who is in Africa for his first new year trip, will also visit Gabon and Sao Tome and Principe after Rwanda and Angola.