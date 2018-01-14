Singapore maritime authority reports ship sinking in South China Sea, two missing

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) was quoted by local media on Sunday as saying that a ship sank in South China Sea on Friday, 11 out of 13 crew were rescued and two remained missing.

MPA said it had been informed by the crew of three merchant ships that they had rescued 11 people when their vessel sank.

According to the authority's website, the accident took place within the Singapore Maritime Search and Rescue Region.

MPA has been providing navigational broadcasts to vessels in the vicinity to report any sightings of persons overboard and to navigate with caution in the vicinity of the incident.

It is also coordinating the ongoing search and rescue operation with the Malaysian and Indonesian authorities.

Meanwhile, the Chinese Embassy in Singapore was replied by MPA on Sunday morning that there were no Chinese nationals onboard the ship.