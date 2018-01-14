LINE

One third Chinese preschool children online: study

2018-01-14

Nearly one in third of Chinese preschool children spend more than 30 minutes online each day for entertainment, according to a study result released this weekend.

The study, conducted by an education research center under the China National Youth Palace Association, found that about 29 percent of children aged between three and six spend more than half an hour online everyday.

For children aged 14, over 60 percent of them are online for more than 30 minutes everyday.

The study also showed parents are rarely aware of their children's internet activity.

　　

