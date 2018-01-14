LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China to maintain tough stance against corruption

1
2018-01-14 12:24Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China's national anti-graft body will maintain a tough stance against corruption, consolidating and developing the "overwhelming momentum" in the fight against corruption.

"We will continue to see that there are no no-go zones, no stone is left unturned, and no tolerance is shown for corruption," said a communique adopted at the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of Communist Party of China which was held from Thursday to Saturday.

The CCDI said the fight against corruption will focus on officials who have shown no restraint and continued their wrongdoing after the 18th CPC National Congress in late 2012.

Priority will be given to cases involving interest groups that have both political and economic issues, the communique said.

The CCDI will fight corruption in selection and appointment of officials, government approval and supervision, resource exploitation, finance, and other key areas prone to corruption.

The commission stressed efforts to address corruption that occurs on the people's doorsteps, especially in poverty relief. The fight against corruption at the grassroots level will be combined with that against criminal gangs. The "protection umbrella" behind the gangs will be removed, it said.

Officials working in discipline inspection and supervision should be loyal, resolute, responsible and maintain discipline and the law, ensuring that power bestowed by the Party and the people is not abused, according to the communique.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.