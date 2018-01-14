China to build ‘earth simulator’ in Beijing suburbs

China has announced plans to construct an earth system simulating device in Huairou Science City, a comprehensive national science center in Beijing, according to the Ministry of Land and Resources on Friday.

Jointly built by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University and Dawning Information Industry Co., Ltd, the project is one of the nation's major scientific infrastructure programs.

The device will quantify and simulate the complicated earth system at a mesoscale resolution, and provide further knowledge of the interaction and evolution rules of various parts in the earth system, including the atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, geosphere and biosphere.

It is expected to lay the foundation for the forecasting of global climate and environmental changes, therefore improving the ability to predict long-term climate changes and severe air pollution.

The project will be built in Beijing's northern suburbs of Huairou and Miyun. The first phase will cover an area of 2.68 hectares, where a data-analysis center, high-performance computer room and other supporting facilities will be established.