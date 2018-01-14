LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Sci-tech

China to build ‘earth simulator’ in Beijing suburbs

1
2018-01-14 10:18CGTN Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China has announced plans to construct an earth system simulating device in Huairou Science City, a comprehensive national science center in Beijing, according to the Ministry of Land and Resources on Friday.

Jointly built by the Institute of Atmospheric Physics of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Tsinghua University and Dawning Information Industry Co., Ltd, the project is one of the nation's major scientific infrastructure programs.

The device will quantify and simulate the complicated earth system at a mesoscale resolution, and provide further knowledge of the interaction and evolution rules of various parts in the earth system, including the atmosphere, hydrosphere, cryosphere, geosphere and biosphere.

It is expected to lay the foundation for the forecasting of global climate and environmental changes, therefore improving the ability to predict long-term climate changes and severe air pollution.

The project will be built in Beijing's northern suburbs of Huairou and Miyun. The first phase will cover an area of 2.68 hectares, where a data-analysis center, high-performance computer room and other supporting facilities will be established.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.