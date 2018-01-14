China calls for cherishing Iran nuclear deal

China on Saturday called on all sides to cherish the hard-won Iran nuclear deal after the United States decided to extend sanctions relief on Tehran.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks when asked to comment on the U.S. statement.

The Chinese side has also noticed that the international community widely supports the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), and fully acknowledges Iran's implementation of the pact, Lu said.

In July 2015, after a decade of strenuous negotiations, Iran and six major countries, namely, China, Russia, Britain, France, the United States and Germany, struck a final agreement on Iran's controversial nuclear program, in which the West promises to relieve sanctions on Tehran in exchange for a halt in Iran's efforts to develop a nuclear weapon.

China has always firmly supported the JCPOA, Lu said, adding that the deal is not only an important multilateral achievement, but also an example for resolving international hot issues through political and diplomatic means.

To ensure the implementation of the agreement is of practical significance to maintain peace and stability in the Middle East and safeguard the international non-proliferation regime, which serve the fundamental interests of all parties, he said.

Under the current situation, China hopes all related parties can consolidate their political will, properly manage differences, and continue to comprehensively and effectively implement the agreement from an overall and long-term perspective, he said.

It is China's consistent and clear position to oppose unilateral sanctions against other countries in accordance with a country's domestic law, he stressed.