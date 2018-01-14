China eyes new stage of cooperation with Africa: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with his Rwandan counterpart Louise Mushikiwabo in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, on Jan. 13, 2018. (Xinhua/Lyu Tianran)

With a key cooperation forum and the Belt and Road Initiative, China hopes to raise its cooperation with Africa to a new stage, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said Saturday.

Wang made the remarks when meeting his Rwandan counterpart Louise Mushikiwabo in Kigali, capital of Rwanda, the first stop in his new year African trip.

Wang said China hopes to work closely with Rwanda to hold a successful Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) summit this year and to dovetail China's Belt and Road Initiative with African countries' development strategies, thus boosting Africa's industrialization and modernization and raising the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Africa to a new level.

Mushikiwabo said Rwanda is willing to strengthen cooperation with China regarding the Belt and Road Initiative, which she said set a good example of deepening regional cooperation for other countries.

The minister praised China's firm commitment to developing partnership with Africa and the resultant rapid growth of China-Africa trade in a world full of uncertainties.

She further said Rwanda is willing to work with China to ensure a success out of the FOCAC summit.