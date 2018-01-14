LINE

Chinese courts blacklist nearly 9.6 mln defaulters

2018-01-14 Xinhua

More than 9.59 million people had been placed on a credit blacklist for defaulting by the end of 2017, according to the Supreme People's Court (SPC).

Defaulters have been restrained from purchasing more than 9.36 million plane tickets and 3.67 million high-speed train tickets by the end of 2017, the SPC said.

The SPC has cooperated with airlines and railway companies to bar those who default from purchasing tickets, based on ID card information and their passports.

Moreover, the SPC has worked with banks to reject loan and credit card applications from people who have defaulted.

Courts nationwide had frozen deposits totaling more than 180 billion yuan (27.7 billion U.S. dollars) owned by defaulters, the SPC said.

People on the blacklist are also restricted from serving as corporate representatives or executives.

　　

