China to continue all-out rescue of missing foreign sailors: FM

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Saturday said China will continue to make "100-percent effort" to rescue foreign sailors who remained missing after two vessels collided off China's east coast.

A total of 32 sailors, including 30 Iranians and two Bangladeshis, are still missing after the collision last Saturday.

Wang, while on an official visit in Rwanda, made the remarks during a phone conversation with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif.

The Chinese government has paid close attention to the incident, after which China promptly mobilized vessels, equipment and personnel for the rescue, Wang said, adding that the rescue is still ongoing.

China has invited professional teams from neighboring countries to join the rescue, and also welcomes Iran to participate, Wang added.

Zarif expressed gratitude for China's efforts on rescuing Iranian sailors. Iran is willing to keep close communication and cooperation with China on the matter, he said.