LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

CCDI to exclude 'disloyal, dishonest' Party members

1
2018-01-13 16:43Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

The priority of discipline inspection agencies is to tighten the Party's political disciplines, said a key document Saturday.

The "Janus-faced ones", who are disloyal and dishonest to the Party, who comply in pubic but oppose in private, should be firmly excluded, said a communique adopted at the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which was held from Thursday to Saturday.

In the communique the CCDI pledged to enhance monitoring of political life within the Party and inspect how key principles and policies are carried out and internal management mechanisms operate.

Officials will be assessed in terms of "political stance, principles, commitment and discipline," and held accountable for flaws in these aspects.

They will be subject to rigorous examination concerning their political and personal integrity, so as to fully clean up the political ecosystem within the Party, the document said.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.