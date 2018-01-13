CCDI to exclude 'disloyal, dishonest' Party members

The priority of discipline inspection agencies is to tighten the Party's political disciplines, said a key document Saturday.

The "Janus-faced ones", who are disloyal and dishonest to the Party, who comply in pubic but oppose in private, should be firmly excluded, said a communique adopted at the second plenary session of the 19th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) of the Communist Party of China (CPC) which was held from Thursday to Saturday.

In the communique the CCDI pledged to enhance monitoring of political life within the Party and inspect how key principles and policies are carried out and internal management mechanisms operate.

Officials will be assessed in terms of "political stance, principles, commitment and discipline," and held accountable for flaws in these aspects.

They will be subject to rigorous examination concerning their political and personal integrity, so as to fully clean up the political ecosystem within the Party, the document said.