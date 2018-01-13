LINE

Safeguarding Xi's core position is the key: communique

China's top anti-graft body on Saturday stressed the position of Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, at the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party.

The key to implementing the spirit of the 19th CPC National Congress is to safeguard Xi's position at the core of the CPC Central Committee and the whole Party, and to safeguard the authority of the CPC Central Committee and its centralized, unified leadership, said a communique adopted at the second plenary session of the 19th CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection (CCDI) which was held from Thursday to Saturday.

Another key is to study and grasp Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and make it the guide in practice and work, it said.

The CCDI also stressed the efforts to firmly exercise full and strict governance over the Party.

"Currently, the fight against corruption remains grave and complex, and the full and strict governance over the Party should not be given up halfway. We must have the resolve and tenacity to persevere in the never-ending fight against corruption," said the communique.

"We must focus on solving problems, maintain strategic resolve, eliminate distraction of wrong ideas, and ensure strict Party self-governance without any pause or slackness," it said.

　　

