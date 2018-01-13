Xinjiang promotes winter tourism with expo

Authorities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are promoting winter tourism with an expo.

The 12th Xinjiang Winter Tourism Trade Fair opened Friday in Urumqi, the regional capital, drawing delegates from across the country, including Beijing, Guangxi and Hainan.

A variety of tourism products are displayed at the fair. Delegates from more than 1,000 tourism companies are at the event, which promotes smart tourism, performing arts, investment, and skiing resorts.

The expo has been held each year since 2006.