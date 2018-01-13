LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Xinjiang promotes winter tourism with expo

1
2018-01-13 14:01Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

Authorities in northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region are promoting winter tourism with an expo.

The 12th Xinjiang Winter Tourism Trade Fair opened Friday in Urumqi, the regional capital, drawing delegates from across the country, including Beijing, Guangxi and Hainan.

A variety of tourism products are displayed at the fair. Delegates from more than 1,000 tourism companies are at the event, which promotes smart tourism, performing arts, investment, and skiing resorts.

The expo has been held each year since 2006.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.