Chinese, Russian middle school association founded for education cooperation

An association among Chinese and Russian middle schools was founded here Friday to boost education cooperation.

The association consists of 12 middle schools from 12 Chinese cities, and 18 schools from nine Russian cities. It aims to encourage educational exchange and cooperation between the two countries.

The non-profit organization will strengthen research into foreign language teaching approaches, and share teaching resources among participants. Summer and winter camps and short vacation activities will be held for student exchange.

The member schools will also prepare students to study overseas in major universities of the two countries.