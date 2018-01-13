Beijing 2022 focuses on cultivating professional personnel

Doctor Deng Kan from Peking Union Medical College Hospital participated in a skiing test held by the organizers of the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games (Beijing 2022) on Thursday and Friday.

The Beijing Organizing Committee for Beijing 2022 is focusing on cultivating professional personnel in order to hold a "fantastic, extraordinary and excellent" Games. The medical personnel's skiing test is one of its methods to build a profession team.

"I'm a skiing fan and also a brain surgery doctor. This time I applied for the skiing test voluntarily. As Beijing 2022 is nearing, I think I should combine my ability of skiing and medicine to serve the Games," Deng said.

According to Yan Cheng, Director of Human Resource Department of the Organizing Committee, the preparations for Beijing 2022 need numerous professional talents, among which the medical personnel is an important part.

"They will be responsible for medical care and first aid during Games time, therefore they should be able to ski. The Organizing Committee will select a talent pool through this test," Yan said.

The Organizing Committee of Beijing 2022 also launched the volunteer training on Friday. A total of 113 Chinese volunteers will serve PyeongChang 2022 next month and they will become the core of Beijing 2022 volunteer team.

The organizers also started last October the Secondment Program for post practice and a Games-time Observer Program during the Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games in PyeongChang, which will be held next month. Till now, 29 staff members from Beijing 2022 have come to PyeongChang through the Secondment Program and the total number for this program will reach 41 staff members.

The Secondment Program and Games-time Observer Program are both important parts of the Olympic Games Knowledge Management (OGKM) Program, which was created by the International Olympic Committee during the preparations for the 2000 Sydney Games.

The OGKM Program aims to provide an integrated platform of services and documentation, which assists organizers in their Games preparations and aids the transfer of knowledge from one Organizing Committee to another.

"The Games in PyeongChang are the only opportunity for game-time observing and learning for us. I hope all the 41 members on secondment can make good use of this opportunity to gain as much first-hand experience in terms of Games preparations and operations," said Yan.

The 41 on secondment work in positions such as venue management and competition operation in the PyeongChang 2018 Organizing Committee.

Following the OGKM Program, the organizers of Beijing 2022 establishes the talent cultivation plan and builds 11 professional teams to serve the Games, including salaried staff, technical officials, professional technical personnel, volunteer, contractor and so on.

A series of systematic training programs have been designed, ranging from universal knowledge, professional knowledge to venue and post knowledge.

After the start of Medical Personnel Test and Secondment Programme, Beijing 2022 will launch the training for competition management, domestic technical officials, security personnel, transportation and catering service respectively.