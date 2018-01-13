Beijing to improve 900 kilometers of bike lanes

Beijing will make improvement on 900 kilometers of bicycle lanes and extend its urban rail network to 630 kilometers, in an effort to increase the city's ratio of green travel to 73 percent of all transportation in 2018, according to the municipal traffic authority.

In the past year, Beijing has made progress in easing congestion, and increased its urban rail network to 608 kilometers through the opening of the Yanfang Line, the S1 Line, and the Xijiao Line at the end of 2017. The city also met the goal of increasing green travel to account for 72 percent of all traffic.

Beijing has specified the basic goals in easing traffic congestion during 2018 after gathering opinions and reviewing the "2018 Action Plan for Easing Traffic Congestion." This year, the city aims to maintain the index of road network traffic for its central urban areas at around 5.7 on a scale of one to 10, indicating a moderate level of traffic.

To this end, the city plans to open three more subway lines, extending the rail network to 630 kilometers, while continuing to improve its bus network and facilitating the integration among various travel modes. Meanwhile, the city is also considering introducing ground rail traffic in the Zhongguancun Software Park and the CBD.

According to China's 13th Five-year Plan, Beijing will complete renovating 3,200 kilometers of sidewalks and bike lanes by 2020.