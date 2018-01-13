Plan issued to improve water quality in China's second-largest freshwater lake

Central China's Hunan Province recently released an action plan to improve the environment of Dongting Lake, the second-largest freshwater lake in China.

Dongting Lake, known as "the kidney of the Yangtze River," is one of the most important wetlands in China and the world. But water in the lake has been polluted and resources have been illegally exploited in recent years.

The province publicized the three-year plan (2018-2020) to tackle pollution by agriculture, households, industry and ships, regulate sand excavation, and restore wetlands.

The water quality of the lake is expected to reach grade III by 2020, meaning it can be drinked after treatment.

"The plan is very exciting. I believe that Dongting Lake will become clean and clear again," said Gao Dali, deputy head of the east Dongting Lake nature reserve.