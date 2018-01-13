LINE

China, CEE countries to hold local cooperation year

China and Central and Eastern European countries (CEEC) kicked off their year for local cooperation on Friday.

The decision to hold the 2018 China-CEEC Local Cooperation Year was made during the sixth meeting of the heads of government of China and 16 CEE countries, held in Budapest, Hungary last year.

Over 50 provinces and regions have joined the association of provincial governors since the 16+1 cooperation was inaugurated in 2012, and two 16+1 mayor forums for capital cities have been held since then, according to the Chinese foreign ministry.

Friday also marked the conclusion of the 2017 China-CEEC Media Cooperation year, which saw over 50 media cooperation projects, including journalist training and movie festivals, according to the State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television.

 

　　

