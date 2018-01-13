China commissions new missile frigate

A new missile frigate, named Rizhao,was commissioned by the People's Liberation Army Navy Friday, in a naval port in Northeast China's Dalian.

Rizhao is a 140-meter-long and 16-meter-wide missile frigate designed and made by China. Its displacement is more than 4,000 tonnes.

Launched in April 2017, the missile frigate is equipped with an advanced weapon systems and can attack enemy ships and submarines alone or in coordination with other naval forces.

The frigate was named after the city of Rizhao in Shandong Province.