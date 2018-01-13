LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Military

China commissions new missile frigate

1
2018-01-13 09:39Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

A new missile frigate, named Rizhao,was commissioned by the People's Liberation Army Navy Friday, in a naval port in Northeast China's Dalian.

Rizhao is a 140-meter-long and 16-meter-wide missile frigate designed and made by China. Its displacement is more than 4,000 tonnes.

Launched in April 2017, the missile frigate is equipped with an advanced weapon systems and can attack enemy ships and submarines alone or in coordination with other naval forces.

The frigate was named after the city of Rizhao in Shandong Province.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.