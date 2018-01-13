LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Foreign enterprises should respect China's sovereignty, territorial integrity: FM spokesperson

1
2018-01-13 09:44Xinhua Editor: Yao Lan ECNS App Download

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday called on foreign enterprises to respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity after Marriott International, a U.S.-based hotel corporation, listed Chinese territories including Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Tibet as "countries" in a mail questionnaire.

Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Tibet are all parts of China, which is not only a basic fact, but also the consensus of the international community, spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.

"We welcome foreign enterprises to do business in China. Meanwhile, they should respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, abide by Chinese law, and respect the Chinese peoples' feelings, which are the foundation for any corporation to do business in any country," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.

Marriott International has already been investigated by local authorities, and Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International,Inc, apologized Thursday for the incident.

 

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.