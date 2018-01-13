Foreign enterprises should respect China's sovereignty, territorial integrity: FM spokesperson

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Friday called on foreign enterprises to respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity after Marriott International, a U.S.-based hotel corporation, listed Chinese territories including Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Tibet as "countries" in a mail questionnaire.

Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and Tibet are all parts of China, which is not only a basic fact, but also the consensus of the international community, spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.

"We welcome foreign enterprises to do business in China. Meanwhile, they should respect China's sovereignty and territorial integrity, abide by Chinese law, and respect the Chinese peoples' feelings, which are the foundation for any corporation to do business in any country," spokesperson Lu Kang said at a daily press briefing.

Marriott International has already been investigated by local authorities, and Arne Sorenson, president and chief executive officer of Marriott International,Inc, apologized Thursday for the incident.