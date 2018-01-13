Xi's new book on governance exceeds 10 mln in global circulation

Global circulation of Chinese President Xi Jinping's new book on governance has by Friday exceeded 10 million, according to China International Publishing Group (CIPG).

The second volume of "Xi Jinping: The Governance of China" was published in November in English and Chinese versions.

The articles in the book are put into 17 topics, under which there are 99 of Xi's speeches, conversations, instructions and letters, as well as 29 photos of the Chinese leader, all of which were published between Aug. 18, 2014 and Sept. 29, 2017.

The book is expected to help the international community better understand China's contribution as it tries to promote the building of a community with a shared future for mankind, as well as peace and development of mankind, CIPG said in a statement.

The new book is going to be published in more different languages.