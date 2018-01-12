Israeli medical specialist obtains China's second talent visa

Moris Topaz (center) poses for a photo with staff members from the Chinese Embassy in Israel after obtaining the talent visa. (Photo/Chinanews.com)

An Israeli medical specialist obtained China's talent visa on Wednesday, the second of its kind issued by Chinese embassies since the implementation of China's foreign talent visa system on Jan 1, 2018.

Moris Topaz was issued a confirmation letter by Sichuan Provincial Human Resources and Social Security Department on Tuesday, Chinanews.com reported.

Topaz is the dean of clinical further education school in Hebrew University, Israel. At present, he is working at People's Hospital of Deyang City in Sichuan. In addition to many honors he has obtained, he saved many patients during the "5.12" earthquake and promoted the Negative Pressure Wound Therapy technology in Sichuan.

"The talent visa system brings much convenience to us foreigners in and out of China," said Moris. "It is a good policy and useful move with many innovations of handling process and application procedures on the basis of the former system."

Joe Kaeser, Siemens's CEO, was the first person who obtained China's talent visa.

The talent visa is issued to talents with specific high-level skills that are needed in the development of the economy and society of China. Those foreign experts would be allowed to stay in China for up to 18 days at a time, with multiple entries on a visa valid from five to 10 years, and these policies would also apply to the experts' spouse and children.

The application for such visas has also been streamlined, as all applications can be filled online without any paperwork and free of charge. It would take five working days - instead of 10 days previously - for the departments to complete the procedures.