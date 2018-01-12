East China police retrieve over 50 looted tomb relics

Police from east China's Anhui Province have arrested members of a tomb raiding ring, retrieving more than 50 items, local authority said Thursday.

The stolen goods include porcelain, coins and pottery looted from six tombs dating back to various dynasties ranging from Song (960-1279) to Qing (1644-1911), according to the government of Qingyang County.

Some items have been damaged due to improper excavation and storage, it said.

Four of the items are under state-level protection.

Police officer Ge Yumeng said that villagers told the police last March that suspicious people often appeared on a mountain in Dongnan Village, home to many tombs.