CPC Central Committee to hold second plenary session from Jan. 18 to 19

The second plenary session of the 19th Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee will be held from Jan. 18 to 19 in Beijing, according to a decision made at a Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee meeting on Friday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, presided over the meeting.

No large-scale amendment to Constitution: CPC leaders

Senior leaders of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on Friday agreed that the proposal to amend the country's Constitution should only include "changes to part of it, not revision on a large scale."

Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee at a meeting stressed that upholding the Party's leadership and reflecting the will of the people should be the principles for amending the Constitution.