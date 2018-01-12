LINE

South Australian ice cream maker issues product recall over fears of metal pieces

South Australian ice cream maker Golden North is recalling at least nine of its products sold nationwide following consumer complaints about metal fragments in an item, health authorities said on Friday.

The recall was precautionary and there had been no reports of harm or injury, the state health authorities quoted food and controlled drugs director Fay Jenkins as saying.

"Metal fragments can be potentially dangerous and cause injury if ingested," Jenkins said.

The company is investigating the incident and working with regulators to address any issues, she said.

The affected products have been on shelves of major supermarket chains such as Coles, Woolworths and IGA across the country, Golden North said on its website.

The company said it "contacted authorities as soon as an issue was detected and is working quickly with retailers to immediately remove the products." Customers were also advised to return products to where they were bought for a full refund.

In April 2016, the company highlighted its rollout of exports to China amid expectations of peak Chinese demand during winter in the southern hemisphere.

　　

