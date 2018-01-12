LINE

Work begins on central China maglev line

Central Chinese city of Changsha Thursday started building a medium-low-speed maglev test line.

The 5.4-kilometer line is expected to operate at a maximum speed of 200 kilometers per hour.

China Railway Construction Corporation will spend 10 billion yuan (1.5 billion U.S. dollars) building an industrial park to manufacture the line and other equipment.

Covering 15 hectares, the park is expected to be complete in December 2020 with an annual output of more than 10 billion yuan.

China's first medium-low-speed maglev line with maximum speed of 100 kilometers started operations in May 2016 in Changsha.

　　

