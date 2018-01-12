Acropolis treasures on display in Shanghai

Two treasures from the Acropolis Museum in Athens are on display in Shanghai Museum, Shanghai, Jan. 10, 2018. (Photo: China News Service/Zhang Hengwei)

Two items from the Acropolis Museum were put on display on Thursday at the Shanghai Museum for the exhibition "Treasures from the Acropolis Museum," which runs until April 8.

They are a marble statue of a Kore (520-510 BC), one of the most beautiful and well-preserved sculptures of the Acropolis, which retains traces of its old colors, and a red-figure Lekanis Lid with a Dionysian scene (350-325 BC).

"Behind the two items, we have displayed a picture of the Acropolis site to create a better visiting experience," said Yang Zhigang, curator of the Shanghai Museum, at the exhibition's opening ceremony.

The Athenian exhibits are part of a cultural exchange program, as the Acropolis Museum displayed two Shanghai Museum treasures from October 2017 to April 2018.

The Shanghai Museum signed a cooperation agreement with the Acropolis Museum in December 2015. This exchange of items between the two museums is the first of many steps outlined in their cultural exchange agreement.