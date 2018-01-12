Chinese, Dutch students build world's tallest ice tower

Students from China and the Netherlands have built an ice tower that, at 30.5 meters tall, has been recognized as the world's tallest ice shell construction by the World Record Association.

The "Flamenco Ice Tower," which looks like a flamenco dress, opened to tourists on Wednesday near the Maple Village outlet center in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Architecture students from the Eindhoven University of Technology and the Harbin Institute of Technology participated in building the tower.

Arno Pronk, assistant professor at the Eindhoven University of Technology, said the tower was built using ice reinforced with paper fibers.

Harbin is known as China's "ice and snow city" with an international ice and snow festival held every winter.