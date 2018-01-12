LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Chinese, Dutch students build world's tallest ice tower

1
2018-01-12 11:09Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Students from China and the Netherlands have built an ice tower that, at 30.5 meters tall, has been recognized as the world's tallest ice shell construction by the World Record Association.

The "Flamenco Ice Tower," which looks like a flamenco dress, opened to tourists on Wednesday near the Maple Village outlet center in Harbin, capital of northeast China's Heilongjiang Province.

Architecture students from the Eindhoven University of Technology and the Harbin Institute of Technology participated in building the tower.

Arno Pronk, assistant professor at the Eindhoven University of Technology, said the tower was built using ice reinforced with paper fibers.

Harbin is known as China's "ice and snow city" with an international ice and snow festival held every winter.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.