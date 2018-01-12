LINE

Marbury's Aolong edged by his former team in Beijing derby

2018-01-12 Xinhua

Although 40-year-old veteran Stephon Marbury had 20 points and six rebounds on Thursday night, Aolong lost to Marbury's former club 105-108 in a Beijing derby in the 26th round of the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) league.

Aolong had a 10-2 run after Beijing tied the game 11-11, and grabbed a five-point lead in the first quarter.

With help from Fang Shuo's three-pointers, Beijing overturned the score in the second quarter.

The fourth quarter saw Fang Shuo hit a three-pointer with about one minute left, and Aaron Jackson nail the victory for Beijing, which have collected four straight wins.

Fang Shuo scored a game-high 27 points with five out of nine three-pointers, Aaron Jackson and Zhai Xiaochuan contributed 19 points each, and Justin Hamilton had 18 points.

He Xining got a team-high 22 points for Aolong, and Marbury, Zaid Abbass and Yang Jingmin had 20 each.

In the other matches on Thursday, Shandong defeated Liaoning 103-98 as Ding Yanyuhang had 23 points and six rebounds, and Zhejiang beat Tianjin 94-88.

　　

