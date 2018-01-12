LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Beijing to build more infrastructure for green transit

1
2018-01-12 10:59Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said on Thursday that the city will continue to improve infrastructure for cyclists and promote green transit.

There are over 1.9 million shared bikes in Beijing, said Yang Yuliang, an official with the commission.

Authorities will curb haphazard parking and increase supervision of shared bikes.

Beijing currently has over 1,014 kilometers of lanes for bikers and pedestrians, said Liu Changge, an official with the commission. By 2020, the figure will reach 3,200 kilometers.

A special bike lane will be built between Huilongguan and Shangdi in northern Beijing. The project will be finished by September this year.

Beijing will continue to improve road conditions and renovate areas that frequently see congestion.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.