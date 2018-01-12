Beijing to build more infrastructure for green transit

Beijing Municipal Commission of Transport said on Thursday that the city will continue to improve infrastructure for cyclists and promote green transit.

There are over 1.9 million shared bikes in Beijing, said Yang Yuliang, an official with the commission.

Authorities will curb haphazard parking and increase supervision of shared bikes.

Beijing currently has over 1,014 kilometers of lanes for bikers and pedestrians, said Liu Changge, an official with the commission. By 2020, the figure will reach 3,200 kilometers.

A special bike lane will be built between Huilongguan and Shangdi in northern Beijing. The project will be finished by September this year.

Beijing will continue to improve road conditions and renovate areas that frequently see congestion.