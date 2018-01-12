West Bund, Pompidou join hands in contemporary art exhibition

Shanghai's West Bund Group announced Thursday it would partner with Center Pompidou of France to organize more than 20 exhibitions and events from 2019 to 2024 in Shanghai and Paris.

The five-year project, featuring art and cultural programs in various themes, aims to present a comprehensive evolution of modern art between the 20th and 21st centuries.

The under-construction West Bund Art Museum, designed by British architect David Chipperfield, covers an area of 25,000 square meters and will be the main venue for the project.

The museum and Center Pompidou will also join hands to conduct academic exchanges as well as training programs in public education, as well as management of public cultural venues during the project. Center Pompidou will also take this opportunity to initiate research and collections on Chinese contemporary artwork.