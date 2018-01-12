LINE

Shanghai Library installs new AI robot guide

2018-01-12 Global Times

Shanghai Library installed a robot guide at the beginning of 2018, named Tu Xiaoling, in its entrance for readers. Tu is the first robot guide introduced into Shanghai Library. It was originally a robot produced by a company in Hangzhou, capital of East China's Zhejiang Province. With a tablet device using AI technology for its head as the core part, the robot is characterized with some human traits, including various emotions when interacting with readers.

In addition, a large number of related answers to readers' questions are held in its database, which considerably increases the efficiency of the library's service. However, the robot librarian insofar can only reach an accuracy rate of 75 percent. Specific, unexpected or new questions from readers must still rely on human librarians.

"This robot librarian is one of the practices of intelligent development at Shanghai Library. There are several other intelligent applications to be installed this year," said Zhou Deming, the deputy curator of Shanghai Library.

　　

