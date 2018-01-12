Chinese state councilor pledges to enrich 'golden era' of relations with Britain

China and Britain should deepen their pragmatic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative to enrich the content of the "golden era" in bilateral relations, State Councilor Yang Jiechi said Thursday.

During a meeting here with Mark Sedwill, national security advisor to the British prime minister, Yang said the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Britain had stable development last year.

Strengthening cooperation between China and Britain not only serves the interests of both countries, but benefits regional and global peace and development, Yang said.

He called on both countries to implement the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, maintain close high-level exchanges and consolidate political mutual trust.

For his part, Sedwill said both Britain and China were at a critical period of national development, adding that Britain stands ready to deepen cooperation with China.