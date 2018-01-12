LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Chinese state councilor pledges to enrich 'golden era' of relations with Britain

1
2018-01-12 10:38Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

China and Britain should deepen their pragmatic cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative to enrich the content of the "golden era" in bilateral relations, State Councilor Yang Jiechi said Thursday.

During a meeting here with Mark Sedwill, national security advisor to the British prime minister, Yang said the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Britain had stable development last year.

Strengthening cooperation between China and Britain not only serves the interests of both countries, but benefits regional and global peace and development, Yang said.

He called on both countries to implement the consensus reached by the two countries' leaders, maintain close high-level exchanges and consolidate political mutual trust.

For his part, Sedwill said both Britain and China were at a critical period of national development, adding that Britain stands ready to deepen cooperation with China.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.