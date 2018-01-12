LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

Stolen Qing Dynasty pagodas recovered in E China

1
2018-01-12 10:37Xinhua Editor: Gu Liping ECNS App Download

Police in east China's Zhejiang Province said Thursday they have found two stolen Qing Dynasty pagodas and arrested 13 suspects.

The two pagodas were originally located in Xiwuan Ruin in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang. Villagers noticed the pagodas were gone in November and reported the case to the police.

The pagodas were built in Qing Dynasty and each weigh hundreds of kilograms. T

Police arrested a suspect named Cai at his home in Huzhou City on Dec. 8.

Cai said he hired twelve people to help him remove and transport the pagodas back to his home and he planed to sell them.

The other twelve suspects are also in custody. The investigation is continuing.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.