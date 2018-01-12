Stolen Qing Dynasty pagodas recovered in E China

Police in east China's Zhejiang Province said Thursday they have found two stolen Qing Dynasty pagodas and arrested 13 suspects.

The two pagodas were originally located in Xiwuan Ruin in Hangzhou, capital of Zhejiang. Villagers noticed the pagodas were gone in November and reported the case to the police.

The pagodas were built in Qing Dynasty and each weigh hundreds of kilograms. T

Police arrested a suspect named Cai at his home in Huzhou City on Dec. 8.

Cai said he hired twelve people to help him remove and transport the pagodas back to his home and he planed to sell them.

The other twelve suspects are also in custody. The investigation is continuing.