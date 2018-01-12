Huawei completes 5G core network technical verification test

Huawei completed its 5G core network technical verification test at China Mobile's Research Institute on January 9. The test is based on the latest 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP) specifications and covered service-based architecture (SBA), network slicing, edge computing, 5G standalone networking, and other basic service procedures. The results show that Huawei's 5G core network complies with the latest 5G architecture and can serve as a solid foundation for the future large-scale commercial use of 5G.

5G technology not only means higher data rates but also a more diverse range of vertical industries where the various service requirements are swiftly changing and subject to uncertainty. To meet the industries' requirements, an autonomous core network that is user-centered and application-driven must be present. Such a core network can be realized by using network slicing, SBA, control and user plane separation, edge computing, and other key technologies.

Huawei is a long-term cooperative partner of China Mobile in 5G core network development. They jointly demonstrated 5G network slicing at the 2016 Mobile World Congress.

As the report formulator of 5G network architecture standards, China Mobile has also worked with Huawei to promote SBA as the fundamental 5G core network architecture. At the 2017 Mobile World Congress in Shanghai, China Mobile and Huawei showcased the world's first SBA-based 5G core network prototype. The two also demonstrated 5G-based remote driving at the same venue. This represents a concrete demonstration of the progress they have made in developing vertical industry applications since the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding regarding the development of the Internet of Vehicles in 2017.

Huawei has been a front-runner in terms of influence in standard formulation, product research and development, and pre-commercial deployment. Setting the pace for 5G, Huawei has been relentless in promoting commercial 5G deployment with China Mobile and other world leading carriers, hoping to help vertical industries complete their digital transformation in the upcoming 5G era.