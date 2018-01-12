LINE

China electric carmaker eyes autopilot model in 2019

2018-01-12

BAIC BJEV, the new energy vehicle arm of the Beijing-based automaker BAIC Motor, will introduce self-driving vehicles in 2019.

Zheng Gang, general manager of BAIC BJEV told Xinhua that the prototype would be tested in Beijing soon and be on the market by the end of this year.

BAIC BJEV has a cooperation agreement with Baidu to develop autopilot technology.

Sales of new energy vehicles in China in 2013 stood at 17,600 units. The figure soared to 609,000 units in the first 11 months of 2017.

China is the world's largest auto market and also the fastest-growing market for new energy vehicles.

　　

