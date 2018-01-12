LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Society

92-year-old survivor of Nanjing Massacre dies

1
2018-01-12 10:21China Daily Editor: Liang Meichen ECNS App Download

Chen Fengying, a 92-year-old survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, died in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, on Wednesday, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

Chen, a Nanjing resident, was born on Sept 20, 1925. She was sent to a family living at No 40 Fuxi Street as a child bride when she was 12 years old.

When Japanese army invaded Nanjing in 1937, Chen hid in a hole in the ground near Xibei village of Jiangning area together with her mother-in-law. She shaved her head to avoid being raped by Japanese soldiers.

Chen's elder brother Chen Xinglin was shot dead by Japanese soldiers during the massacre.

According to the memorial hall, the number of survivors officially registered has declined to less than 100.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.