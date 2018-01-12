92-year-old survivor of Nanjing Massacre dies

Chen Fengying, a 92-year-old survivor of the Nanjing Massacre, died in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, on Wednesday, according to the Memorial Hall of the Victims in Nanjing Massacre by Japanese Invaders.

Chen, a Nanjing resident, was born on Sept 20, 1925. She was sent to a family living at No 40 Fuxi Street as a child bride when she was 12 years old.

When Japanese army invaded Nanjing in 1937, Chen hid in a hole in the ground near Xibei village of Jiangning area together with her mother-in-law. She shaved her head to avoid being raped by Japanese soldiers.

Chen's elder brother Chen Xinglin was shot dead by Japanese soldiers during the massacre.

According to the memorial hall, the number of survivors officially registered has declined to less than 100.