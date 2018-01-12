LINE

China strengthens quarantine measures against diphtheria

Chinese quarantine authorities on Thursday issued a notice alerting travelers to guard against diphtheria in Bangladesh, Yemen and Indonesia.

Travellers from regions with diphtheria outbreaks should report to quarantine and inspection authorities if they have fever, throat pain or swollen tonsils, according to a statement from the General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.

The agency also asked those going to those countries to take general hygiene measures and avoid contact with people showing symptoms.

According to the World Health Organization, 2,248 suspected cases of diphtheria infections were reported in Bangladesh between Nov. 8, 2017 and Dec. 23, 2017, including 26 deaths.

Diphtheria is spread through coughing or sneezing.

　　

