Xi sees strong British relations

Former leader Cameron says Belt, Road Initiative benefits both sides

China is ready to strengthen communication, exchanges and cooperation with Britain, including their mutually beneficial collaboration in greater depth and at a greater level within the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

Xi made the remark when meeting with former British prime minister David Camer-on on Thursday at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing.

Cameron said the Belt and Road Initiative will bring new opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Xi hailed Cameron's vision and efforts in promoting China-UK relations during his tenure as prime minister.

In 2015, then-prime minister Cameron hosted Xi in London on a state visit. The visit was an indication that the two countries' bilateral ties had entered a "Golden Age", Xi said.

Since taking office as prime minister, Theresa May has remained committed to upholding the ties' "Golden Age"－and lasting development has been maintained, Xi said on Thursday.

Xi voiced hope for greater progress in translating the blueprint of the "Golden Age" into "Golden Outcomes" that will promote the long-term, stable development of the relations between the two nations.

Cameron said Xi's state visit to Britain in 2015 remains unforgettable, and he is glad to see the deepening of cooperation as the two nations shape the "Golden Age".

Currently, the two countries are having greater high-level exchanges, mutually beneficial cooperation and cultural exchanges, which have brought tangible benefits to the two peoples, Xi said.

Cameron said he is confident in the prospects for successful relations between Britain and China and he is ready to continue playing a proactive role in enhancing bilateral mutual understanding, exchanges and cooperation.

After leaving office in 2016, Cameron has continued to work toward boosting bilateral cooperation.

A list of policy outcomes issued after the Ninth China-UK Economic and Financial Dialogue last month noted Cameron's "involvement" in a proposed bilateral China-UK investment fund. Both Beijing and London welcome the proposal for the fund with an initial round of $1 billion. The Fund will be led by a number of institutions in the UK and China, and will be established and operated on a commercial and market-orientated basis, according to the outcomes list.

The fund will invest in innovative, sustainable and consumption-driven growth opportunities in the UK, China and third markets to create employment and boost trade links supporting the Belt and Road Initiative.