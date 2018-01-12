LINE

Chinese premier back in Beijing after Cambodia tour

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang returned to Beijing Thursday evening after attending the second Lancang-Mekong Cooperation (LMC) leaders' meeting and an official visit to Cambodia.

Li was seen off by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister Hor Namhong and Cham Prasidh, Cambodian senior minister and minister of industry and handicraft.

Li's stay in Cambodia's capital Phnom Penh lasted less than 24 hours, during which he attended over 20 bilateral or multilateral activities.

The LMC Leaders' Meeting approved a Five-year Action Plan for the LMC's development.

China and Cambodia also signed 19 bilateral cooperation agreements during the tour.

　　

