LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China urges U.S. to handle Taiwan issues carefully

1
2018-01-11 23:57Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download

China on Thursday urged the United States to carefully handle the Taiwan issue, as the U.S. House of Representatives passed two Taiwan-related bills Tuesday.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu Kang made the remarks at a daily press briefing.

The Taiwan Travel Act aims to encourage diplomatic visits between U.S. and Taiwan officials, while the bill H.R. 3320 directs the U.S. Secretary of States to develop a strategy to restore observer status for Taiwan in the Geneva-based World Health Organization.

"The passage of the two bills seriously violates the principles of the one-China policy and three Sino-U.S. joint communiques," Lu said, reiterating that China firmly opposed the action, which interfered in its internal affairs.

Lu urged the U.S. side to adhere to the principles of the one-China policy and the three Sino-U.S. joint communiques and not to make any official visits or contacts with Taiwan, nor send any wrong messages to "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces.

Lu said China hoped the United Sates would make efforts to preserve the overall Sino-U.S. relations and cooperation between the two sides in international affairs.

　　

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

News
Politics
Business
Society
Culture
Military
Sci-tech
Entertainment
Sports
Odd
Features
Biz
Economy
Travel
Travel News
Travel Types
Events
Food
Hotel
Bar & Club
Architecture
Gallery
Photo
CNS Photo
Video
Video
Learning Chinese
Learn About China
Social Chinese
Business Chinese
Buzz Words
Bilingual
Resources
ECNS Wire
Special Coverage
Infographics
Voices
LINE
Media partners:People's Daily Online | Xinhuanet | China.org.cn | ChinaDaily.com.cn | CNTV | Globaltimes.cn | CRIEnglish.com | ShanghaiDaily.com | JSCHINA | China Military Online | Taiwan.cn | Sina English | Caijing | Caixin Online | CE.cn | GMW.cn | Women of China
Back to top Links | About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2018 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.