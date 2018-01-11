LINE

China welcomes EU gesture on Belt and Road Initiative

2018-01-11 23:51Xinhua Editor: Wang Fan ECNS App Download
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu kang (Photo source: fmprc.gov.cn)

China welcomed Thursday the European Union's plan to connect China's Belt and Road Initiative with its own interconnection plan for the Eurasian continent.

"The European side is welcome to participate in the Belt and Road Initiative and we are ready to work with them for win-win cooperation in interconnection and other fields," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lu kang said at a regular news briefing.

EU ambassador to China Hans Dietmar Schweisgut said Wednesday that EU is drawing its own interconnection blueprint for the Eurasian continent, which will dovetail with the Belt and Road Initiative.

Based on the principle of achieving shared growth through discussion and collaboration, China will join EU in promoting prosperity and stability of the Eurasian continent and building a community of shared future for mankind, Lu said.

Emmanuel Macron, president of France, concluded his visit to China Wednesday. During his three-day visit, the president said France would like to take an active part in the Belt and Road Initiative.

　　

